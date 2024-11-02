Man suspected of fatally shooting 2 people in Austria is found dead

VIENNA (AP) — The man who allegedly fatally shot two people in a rural area of northern Austria earlier this week was found dead. Police say the body of Roland Drexler was discovered in Upper Austria province near the Czech border on Saturday following an intense search for the suspect. Police spokesman David Furtner told The Associated Press that they believe he took his own life. A weapon also was recovered. Police havebeen searching for Drexler since two bodies were found on Monday reportedly including a local mayor.

