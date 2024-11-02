Rohit Bal, one of India’s best-known fashion designers, dies at 63

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rohit Bal, one of India’s best-known fashion designers, has died after a prolonged illness. He was 63. The Fashion Design Council of India, or FDCI, announced his death late Friday in a post on Instagram, saying they mourned “the passing of legendary designer” who was “known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities.” Bal was one of India’s first designers who pioneered fashion design as a profession in the 1990s. The FDCI said Bal’s work “redefined Indian fashion” and “inspired generations.”

