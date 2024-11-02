Tropical Storm Lane develops over Pacific Ocean but remains far off Mexican coast

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm has formed over the Pacific Ocean but remains far off the coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Lane was located about 1,525 miles west-southwest off the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Saturday. The storm system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts while moving west at 7 mph. The weather center says the movement is expected to continue for a few days but expected to weaken on Sunday through early next week. There were no immediate coastal watches or warnings in effect.

