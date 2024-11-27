A Catholic family’s answer to opposing abortion: adopt, foster and vote

SUNBURY, Ohio (AP) — For one conservative Catholic family in Ohio, activism begins at home. Erin and Mike Young of Sunbury choose to live their anti-abortion beliefs through adoption, foster-parenting and raising their children to believe in the sanctity of life. They’re also committed to teaching their children about political candidates they see as aligned with their beliefs. The day before this year’s election, they gathered around a fire at home with the three children they adopted as babies to pray for former President Donald Trump. Now the family says they need to pray about how states decide the issue.

