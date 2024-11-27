Alabama A&M says player remains in stable condition, hours after announcing his death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died. The athletic department sent out a retraction Wednesday on the status of Burnett, who was injured in a game against Alabama State on Oct. 26. The second statement said that the initial news of Burnett’s death came “from an immediate family member on Tuesday evening.” The school said a representative of UAB Hospital in Birmingham said that he “remains in stable condition.”

