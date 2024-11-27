Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his ex-interpreter

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani wants his ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara to hand over hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of baseball cards he says were fraudulently bought using his money. In court documents filed on Tuesday, Ohtani also requested his longtime interpreter and friend return collectible baseball cards depicting the athlete. Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to spending millions from Ohtani’s Arizona bank account to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, as well as his own medical bills and the $325,000 worth of baseball cards. Mizuhara’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday’s filing.

