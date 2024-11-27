Conservative US influencer Candace Owens is barred from New Zealand weeks after a ban from Australia
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Immigration officials say U.S. conservative political commentor Candace Owens has been refused a visa to enter New Zealand for a speaking engagement because she has been banned from another country. The ruling came weeks after neighboring Australia also rejected her visa request, citing remarks she made about Jews and Muslims. Owens was scheduled to speak at a series of events in several Australian cities and in Auckland, New Zealand, in February and March next year. Tickets remain on sale. The Australia-based promoter, Rocksman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.