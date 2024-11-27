Malaysian court drops one of the graft cases against jailed former premier Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court dropped charges against jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak over criminal breach of trust linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of a state fund. Najib had already been convicted in his first graft case tied to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund scandal and began serving time in 2022 after losing his final appeal in his first graft case. But he faces other trials including Wednesday’s case in which he was jointly charged with ex-treasury chief Irwan Serigar Abdullah with six counts of misappropriating $1.5 billion in public funds. The court discharged the pair after ruling that procedural delays and prosecutors’ failure to hand over key documents were unfair to the defense.

