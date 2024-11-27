South Korea’s central bank cuts a key rate to nurse a slower economy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s central bank has lowered its key policy rate for the second straight month and says the country’s economy will grow at a slower pace than it initially anticipated. The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 3% after policymakers met Thursday. The bank lowered its outlook for the country’s economic growth from 2.4% to 2.2% for 2024 and from 2.1% to 1.9% for 2025. It was the second straight month that the bank took steps to lower borrowing costs and expand money supply, despite the lingering effects of high inflation and alarming levels of household debt, as concerns grow about a faltering economy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.