Swiss ‘AI Jesus’ project to bridge digital and the divine draws users’ praise, as questions remain

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — Researchers and religious leaders have released findings from an intriguing two-month experiment through art in a Catholic chapel in Switzerland. An avatar of “Jesus” on a computer screen — tucked into a confessional — took questions by visitors on faith, morality and modern-day woes, and offered responses based on Scripture. The idea was to recognize the growing importance of artificial intelligence in human lives, even when it comes to religion, and explore the limits of human trust in a machine.

