US economy grows at 2.8% pace in third quarter on consumer spending, unchanged from first estimate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September on strong consumer spending and a surge in exports, the government said Wednesday, leaving unchanged its initial estimate of third-quarter growth. The Commerce Department reported that growth in U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s output of goods and services — slowed from the April-July rate of 3%. But the GDP report still showed that the American economy — the world’s largest — is proving surprisingly durable. Growth has topped 2% for eight of the last nine quarters.

