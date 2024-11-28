Displaced families in Lebanon who return home are faced with piles of rubble

HANOUIYEH, Lebanon (AP) — Tens of thousands of residents who have started streaming back into southern Lebanon to check on their homes are finding that they have lost everything. People started going back after the U.S.-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect early Wednesday. Intense Israeli airstrikes over the past two months have leveled entire neighborhoods in eastern and southern Lebanon, and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, and nearly 1.2 million people have been displaced. Now, many of those who are going back are finding that their homes and businesses have been destroyed. Who will pay for the reconstruction is unclear. Iran has offered to help, but it’s under Western sanctions and its economy has suffered.

