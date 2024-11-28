Landslide triggered by rain in Indonesia’s Sumatra island kills at least 7 people

SIBOLANGIT, Indonesia (AP) — At least seven people have died in a landslide triggered by torrential rain in Indonesia’s Sumatra island, officials said on Thursday, adding to the death toll from landslides in the region this week. Rescuers recovered the bodies of the victims, including the driver and passengers, from a tourist bus that was covered by trees, mud, and rocks from the landslide on the road from the capital Medan to Berastagi town in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province. The road is the main access from Medan to other districts. More than 10 people were also injured and have been evacuated to the hospital in Medan city.

