Thailand deports 6 Cambodian activists facing treason charges over critical Facebook comments

PHNOM PENH (AP) — Six Cambodian activists charged with treason for comments criticizing the government on Facebook have been deported from Thailand to stand trial, a pro-democracy group said. The Khmer Movement for Democracy, a movement formed by opposition leaders in exile, criticized the deportations, saying Thursday the activists will face “inhuman and degrading treatment” in Cambodia’s overcrowded prison system. Thailand and Cambodia are accused by rights groups of having a de facto agreement to return political dissidents wanted by their home country.

