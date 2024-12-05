Waymo unveils plan to bring its robotaxi service to Miami

Waymo is gearing up to bring its robotaxi service to Miami which will accelerate an expansion that’s been happening while its hobbled rivals remain in its rearview mirror. As part of road map unfurled Thursday, Waymo plans to begin testing its driverless Jaguars in Miami next year before the robotaxis start charging for rides in 2026. The move into Miami comes less than a month after Waymo opened up its robotaxi service to all comers in Los Angeles, extending its reach beyond its first two major markets in Phoenix and San Francisco.

