Global chemical arms monitoring watchdog convenes meeting to discuss Syria situation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The global chemical weapons watchdog will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria over concerns about the country’s stockpile of toxic chemicals. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has warned Syria that it has obligations to comply with rules to safeguard and destroy dangerous substances such as chlorine gas after rebels entered the capital Damascus at the weekend and overthrew the regime of President Bashar Assad. The meeting was called by the organization’s executive council to discuss the current situation in Syria as well as the status of ongoing investigations in the country.

