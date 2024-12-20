Pocatello airport on how to avoid stress during holiday air travel

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello Regional Airport staff have been preparing for an influx of holiday travelers over the past few weeks.

Kristy Heinz, management assistant at the airport, said that staff have been trained to handle more people in the facility and the possibility of bad weather.

"We just make sure that our staff is prepared, trained up, ready if there's any weather events–that's usually the biggest thing that the airport has to deal with." said Heinz. "The airlines and TSA are geared up, they know that there's going to be increased travel and they're a little more prepared and ready to deal with people."

While the airport prepares for increased holiday traffic, Heinz said that there are steps that travelers can take to make catching their flight easier–like checking luggage beforehand to make sure all contents fit TSA guidelines.

The biggest problem the airport runs into, though, is people not giving themselves enough time to get through the pre-boarding process.

"Usually the biggest stressors we see on passengers and on the employees at the airport are not enough time," said Heinz. "Passengers might not show up early enough and then if everyone shows up not early enough, everyone's trying to get processed in a very short amount of time and it stresses everyone."

Heinz said that during holiday weeks, travelers should show up for their flight an hour and a half early. Pocatello Regional Airport TSA also want to remind people to be patient with airport staff and fellow travelers.