Judge rules Arkansas law allowing criminal charges against librarians is unconstitutional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down key parts of an Arkansas law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing so-called “harmful” materials to minors. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks issued the ruling Monday. He found that elements of the law are unconstitutional. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin vowed to appeal. The law would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request that they be relocated to areas not accessible by kids. The ruling comes as lawmakers in an increasing number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.

