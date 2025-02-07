Skip to Content
News

Chubbuck JC Penny to close as mall updates begin

KIFI
By
today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:50 PM

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– JC Penny will close its location in the Pine Ridge Mall ahead of renovations planned by the mall's new owners.

A representative from SimonCRE, an Arizona-based development company and owner of the Pine Ridge Mall, told Local News 8 they are in the process of relocating some of the building's tenants in preparation for remodels that would turn the mall into an outdoor shopping center.

Updates to the mall are slated to begin as early as summer 2025.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content