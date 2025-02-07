Chubbuck JC Penny to close as mall updates begin

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– JC Penny will close its location in the Pine Ridge Mall ahead of renovations planned by the mall's new owners.

A representative from SimonCRE, an Arizona-based development company and owner of the Pine Ridge Mall, told Local News 8 they are in the process of relocating some of the building's tenants in preparation for remodels that would turn the mall into an outdoor shopping center.

Updates to the mall are slated to begin as early as summer 2025.