LDS Prophet announces Salt Lake Temple open house set for 2027

SALT LAKE CITY (KIFI) - The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced dates for an open house celebration for the Salt Lake Temple.

President Russell M. Nelson posted on social media that the open house will occur from April to October 2027.

The post text is below.

“On February 14, 1853, a groundbreaking ceremony in Salt Lake City began a 40-year journey of faith and sacrifice, culminating in the dedication of the Salt Lake Temple in 1893.

“A current and comprehensive renovation to strengthen this sacred house of the Lord for future generations is now nearing completion.

“Today, exactly 172 years after the groundbreaking ceremony, I am delighted to announce that the temple will reopen for tours during a public open house from April to October 2027.

“We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ. Details about this event will be shared as April 2027 approaches.

“As houses of the Lord now dot the earth, I invite you to cherish your time and service at the temples closest to you as we prepare for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple in 2027.”

They said much of Temple Square is currently open. Visitors can visit the Conference Center, Tabernacle, Church History Museum, Church History Library, FamilySearch Library, and the newly renovated Main Street and Church Office Building plazas.