Forest rangers to conduct perscibed burns south of Downey

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Travelers on Highway 91 south of Bannock County may notice smoke in the area this spring. Starting March 10, the Westside Ranger District plans to conduct a prescribed burn across 500 acres in the Rowley Canyon area, six miles southwest of Downey.

The burn will move forward when weather and fuel conditions are favorable.

Rangers say smoke may be noticeable from the Downey area and limited to the tri-county area of Bannock, Oneida, and Power, particularly in the area of Rowley Canyon.

Signing along the roads within the affected area will notify the public when prescribed burn operations are in progress.

