Skip to Content
News

ISU lecture event scheduled to discuss importance of Idaho’s snakes

ISU
By
today at 11:50 AM
Published 4:41 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 'Snakes of Idaho' lecture, hosted by the Idaho Museum of Natural History, will feature Dr. Charles (Chuck) Peterson's comprehensive exhibit promoting "the appreciation and conservation of Idaho's native snakes".

The exhibit and lecture will cover the importance of Idaho's 12 native snake species and their place in the area's ecosystem and roles in pest control and disease prevention.

The Snakes of Idaho lecture will start at 7 PM at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Idaho State University campus. Registration is required for entry to the event and tickets for the general public cost $3–for more information you can visit the Idaho Museum of Natural History website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content