Idaho National Laboratory hosts Earth Day celebration with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Laboratory (INL) hosted a celebration of Earth Day with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. There were speeches, awards, and traditional tribal dancing at the event, which 105 tribe members attended.

"This meeting today means a collaboration in the efforts to try to save our environment, protect out environment, protect our cultural sites." - Ladd Edmo, Fort Hall Business Council

The celebration began with INL transporting participants to Middle Butte Cave, where the guests held a religious ritual before taking a tour.

The event continued at the INL Meeting Center in Idaho Falls, where guests were welcomed by INL Tribal Engagement Lead Elese Teton. Following remarks were given by the INL Deputy Lab Director, David Teter, Department of Energy Idaho Operations Office Deputy Manager, Mike McAnulty, and Fort Hall Business Council representative, Ladd Edmo.

A $25,000 check was presented to the Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School by the INL. The presentation was followed by gift exchanges to select members of INL staff from tribal representatives.

The INL's Tribal engagement director Jennifer Jackson said about the event, "This is just one of the many events that demonstrates that we value them and their rich history, and that we want to learn from them."

A traditional sign language performance of America the Beautiful was performed. It was requested that no recordings be made due to the sacred nature of the rendition.

The Shoshone-Bannock Dance Troupe danced to music performed by the drum group Sage Point. The event ended with a Friendship Dance, in which the entire group joined hands and danced in a clockwise pattern.

The tribe members were then transported back to Fort Hall.