Dozens of people in Idaho Falls participate in a ride for Victor Perez

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Over 50 people showed up to ride for Victor Perez on Friday night. Victor is the autistic teen who was shot and killed by Pocatello police earlier this month.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles filled the parking lot by the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls beginning at 5:30 p.m. Many drivers in the group decorated their vehicles with blue ribbons and words like, "We ride for Victor" and "Justice for Victor." A teal truck with blue balloons led the ride from the bridge to the Grand Teton Mall.

Organizers Michelle Perez and Tierra Harris say they are proud to expand support for Victor's family in Idaho Falls.

"Our goal right now is to show them that they have the support," Michelle said. "Not from just Pocatello, but Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg, all the way to Saint Anthony."

Victor was shot nine times by police on April 5 after a concerned neighbor witnessed a confrontation and called dispatch for help. Victor passed away on April 12. His funeral was three days later.

"We're hoping by processing the Victor Project that, not only will his name go on to be something bigger, but it will save somebody else's child in the end," said Michelle.