Idaho State Police wear denim Wednesday to raise awareness of sexual assault

IDAHO (KIFI) - On Wednesday, April 30, some members of the Idaho State Police will change their uniforms temporarily in support of an important nationwide initiative.

Throughout April, ISP has been involved in various activities and initiatives to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. These efforts will come to a head on Wednesday, as the ISP joins individuals and organizations nationwide in participating in Denim Day.

Throughout April, the Idaho State Police (ISP) has engaged in activities and initiatives to promote awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. These efforts will culminate on Wednesday, as the ISP joins individuals and organizations nationwide by participating in Denim Day.

“Sexual violence affects every community, every demographic, and every corner of our state,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of the Idaho State Police. “As Idaho’s statewide law enforcement agency, we are committed not only to responding to these crimes with professionalism and compassion, but to thoroughly investigating and enforcing the laws designed to stop this violence."

Denim Day, which originated from a 1999 Italian Supreme Court case, is recognized annually as a visible symbol of protest against erroneous attitudes about sexual assault. In a show of support for survivors and to reinforce the importance of consent, ISP professional staff will wear denim as part of their uniform to highlight the agency’s commitment to ending sexual violence.

"Denim Day gives us a straightforward but powerful way to show our support for survivors, promote prevention efforts, and reaffirm the fundamental importance of respect and dignity for every person," said Gardiner.

"ISP encourages Idahoans to learn more about Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the importance of supporting survivors. We also invite you to join us by wearing denim to show your support. Together, education, support, and action can help build safer communities across our state," said ISP in a press release.