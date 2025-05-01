Illegal immigrant arrested in Denver after evading arrest in North Idaho, says U.S. Marshals Service

The following information comes from a U.S. Marshals Service press release:

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) task force in Colorado successfully arrested a 37-year-old illegal immigrant in Denver Thursday afternoon, after he had evaded authorities in Idaho.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, in March, 37-year-old Guillermo Alejandro-Morales resisted arrest by the U.S. Border Patrol and Idaho State Police. Morales then allegedly eluded law enforcement in a pursuit ending in Washington.

On March 28, 2025, the First Judicial District Court for Kootenai County in Coeur d’Alene issued an arrest warrant for Alejandro-Morales, charging him with Eluding. On April 15, 2025, the U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene also issued an arrest warrant for Alejandro Morales, charging him with Assault on a Federal Officer.

After Alejandro-Morales evaded arrest, the Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Corrections, U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations, and the USMS task forces in Coeur d’Alene and Spokane worked collectively to attempt to locate him in the Post Falls and Spokane areas.

Investigators learned he fled the region soon after his encounter with Idaho law enforcement. The USMS Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force later developed information that Alejandro Morales fled to Denver.

Coordinating investigative efforts, the USMS task force in Denver ultimately located Alejandro-Morales and developed an arrest plan to safely take Alejandro-Morales into custody.

“As a result of extensive investigative work by many law enforcement agencies from various jurisdictions, a dangerous illegal immigrant fugitive wanted for Assault on a Federal Officer and Eluding Police in north Idaho was safely apprehended in Colorado," said United States Marshal for the District of Idaho Brent Bunn in a press release. "We appreciate the great working relationship we have with all our law enforcement partners, working together to keep our communities safe.”







