Natural gas-burning generators arrive for Idaho Falls Power

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power reached a major milestone on Monday, May 5.

Four of eight natural gas-burning generators arrived at the new $36 million Peaking Plant and Clean Energy Research Park in Idaho Falls.

The generators, which will be operational in December, will be used during peak hours and can provide lower operating costs than other methods of power production.

Idaho Falls residents pay about seven cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, which is half the national average.

The generators can also burn on a hydrogen-natural gas mixture, paving the way for research into next-generation clean fuels.