National, local organizations encourage mental and physical wellbeing for Women’s Health Week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– May 11-17 marks National Women's Health Week 2025, and this year, healthcare providers across the country are raising awareness for major issues impacting women's health centered around the theme 'Caring for Mind and Body'.

The US Department of Health & Human Services' Office on Women's Health has chosen to highlight three major areas of concern for the 2025 Women's Health Week campaign: menopause, mental health, and cancer.

"Education is power and knowledge is power," said Karina Fasig, primary care provider for Optum Healthcare. "...A whole week dedicated to a topic that is this important, that's this relevant, I think is just so important for advocacy and spreading awareness and education."

Fasig said for this year's Women's Health Week, area providers for Optum Healthcare are also focused on raising awareness for maternal health, including support for new mothers, and reminding women to get regular checkups and screenings for cervical and breast cancers as well as age-related diseases and health concerns.

For more information on Women's Health Week 2025, and to find resources for healthcare in Southeast Idaho, you can visit the Office on Women's Health and Optum Healthcare websites.