Idaho seeks Federal approval to restrict junk food purchases with SNAP benefits

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — On Friday, Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare submitted a formal request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval to restrict the purchase of junk food using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps.

The move comes after Gov. Little signed House Bill 109 into law in April. According to the USDA, approximately 20% of SNAP purchases overall are spent on sugary beverages and snacks.

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), HB 109 aims to encourage healthier eating choices by eliminating soft drinks and candy from the list of items that can be purchased with food stamps.

“My administration is committed to securing the necessary waiver as quickly as possible so we can improve lives and Idahoans’ overall health,” said Gov. Little while commenting on the formal request.

Similar legislation was introduced in at least ten states, including Utah, Missouri, Arkansas, and Indiana, during their legislative sessions.

The national push to limit junk food purchases on SNAP benefits has been highly encouraged by the federal government, especially through Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. In March, Kennedy publicly stated he does not believe SNAP should pay for highly processed sugary food.

“I appreciate the support of USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Idaho Legislature as we promote the MAHA movement in Idaho," said Little.

Health and Welfare’s Division of Self-Reliance submitted the formal request Friday, May 16, 2025. Idaho is joined by less than a handful of states, including Arkansas and Indiana, that've submitted the waiver, a step that is required to implement the new law.

“Idaho supports the health and well-being of families who rely on SNAP,” said Self-Reliance Division Administrator John Bernasconi. “By aligning SNAP benefits with basic nutrition standards, we hope to reduce preventable chronic health conditions and encourage healthier habits across the state.”

HB 109, once amended by Idaho Senators, passed the Idaho Senate and House in a 25-10 and 48-20 vote, respectively. Critics of the bill argued that the legislation misses the mark in both health and combating the obesity epidemic.

"If we really wanted to address obesity, we would be providing more cash incentives for low-income folks so they could actually purchase foods that cost more, that are healthy," said Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, while debating the bill. "This is just one more way to control poor people, (and) show our disdain for their lack of good decision making."

Once finalized, Idaho’s waiver request will ask the USDA to approve specific modifications to SNAP’s allowable food categories. If approved, SNAP benefits would no longer cover the purchase of soda, energy drinks, or candy. These changes reflect growing public health concerns over the role of added sugars and processed foods in contributing to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

“This effort is not about limiting choice—it's about encouraging better options for families and making sure public resources are supporting long-term health,” Bernasconi said.