Idaho Attorney General warns of sextortion ring targeting young Idaho children online

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho's Attorney General, Raúl Labrador, is issuing a serious warning for parents of young children about a dangerous online sextortion scheme. According to the AG's office, a criminal network known as "764" is targeting kids through popular apps like Discord, Telegram, and even Roblox.

Labrador says the group is actively targeting children in Idaho.

The group reportedly pressures children, some as young as 9, to share explicit content or self-harm, then blackmails them. The tactics often lead to victims suffering in silence, as the perpetrators exploit feelings of fear, shame, and isolation to keep their victims from seeking help.

“The criminals behind this network are targeting children across the globe with calculated cruelty,” said Attorney General Labrador in a news release. “My office will use every tool at our disposal to expose these predators and protect Idaho families. Parents need to know this threat is real, it’s growing, and it thrives on silence. Awareness is the first line of defense.”

The network’s name, “764,” originates from a Texas zip code where the earliest cases were identified in 2021, says Labrador.

As of this month, the FBI has over 250 open investigations tied to the criminal network. In the last month alone, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reportedly received 15 separate reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected sextortion activity linked to the group in the state.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids, check their apps, and report anything suspicious to law enforcement. For more information or access to resources, click HERE. To report suspected online exploitation, click HERE.