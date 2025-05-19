“Walks on the Moon:” Special guided hikes at Craters of the Moon this May & June

The following is a press release from the National Parks Service:

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) — The National Park Service (NPS) invites members of the public to participate in three special “walks on the Moon” that will be held in May and June at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve in southern Idaho.

“Spring is a great time of year to visit Craters of the Moon, with mild temperatures, fewer visitors, and beautiful scenery as remaining snow contrasts with lava and wildflowers bloom,” said Michael Irving, chief of interpretation & education at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.

“We are pleased to offer these special walks in partnership with the Craters of the Moon Natural History Association and encourage members of the public to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in them!”

The following walk and hikes will be led by Doug Owen, who worked as a park ranger, park geologist, and education specialist for 19 years at Craters of the Moon and is also a professional photographer:

Wildflower and Ethnobotany Walk

Saturday, May 31 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This approximately two-mile walk will feature discussions of ecology, adaptations, and traditional uses of plants. The walk is limited to 20 participants and reservations are required. Additional information is available on the Craters of the Moon website.

To reserve a spot, please call the Craters of the Moon Visitor Center at 208-527-1335.

Photography Adventure Hike

Saturday, June 7 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photographers of all skill levels who are interested in learning tips and tricks of shooting different textures and wildflowers as well as using light reflectors are welcome on this approximately four-mile hike. The hike will cover a variety of terrain, from the cinder flats to the Broken Top Loop Trail. The hike is limited to 15 participants and reservations are required. Additional information is available on the Craters of the Moon website.

To reserve a spot, please call the Craters of the Moon Visitor Center at 208-527-1335.

Geology Nature Hike

Saturday, June 14 - 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This four-mile hike will include viewing and learning about a wide variety of geologic features. The hike is limited to 20 participants and reservations are required. Additional information is available on the Craters of the Moon website.

To reserve a spot, please call the Craters of the Moon Visitor Center at 208-527-1335.

The NPS has reopened the entire Loop Road and the Lava Flow Campground to motor vehicle travel after removing enough snow and ice to make it possible and safe.

The spur road to the Caves area remains closed and will reopen as soon as enough snow and ice melt to make it safe for visitors to explore the Indian Tunnel and Dew Drop caves.

The NPS closes the Loop Road and Lava Flow Campground to motor vehicles each year, generally from the late fall to late spring, when snow and ice accumulations create hazardous conditions. The Loop Road remains open during the winter motor vehicle closure to visitors for walking, biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Tent camping remains available in the Lava Flow Campground and the Devils Orchard or Caves area parking lots.

Before traveling to Craters of the Moon, visitors are encouraged to check current conditions by viewing the park website HERE or calling the park Visitor Center at (208) 527-1335.