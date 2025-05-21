Brady Chapel open house set for Memorial Day

The following is a press release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), in coordination with the Friends of the Brady Chapel, will be hosting the Brady Chapel Memorial Day Open House Monday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

A special presentation will take place at noon, highlighting the historical significance of the Chapel and ongoing preservation efforts.

“The Brady Chapel has been a part of the Pocatello community for over a century,” said Jim Anglesey, City of Pocatello Long-Range Planner and staff liaison to the HPC. “The open house gives the community a chance to celebrate Pocatello’s history, explore the Chapel’s significance, and learn about the efforts underway to preserve this historic landmark.”

In 2024, the City received funding to initiate Phase I of the Chapel’s restoration, which included cleaning and repainting the limestone exterior and installing reconstructed pinnacles. The HPC and Friends of the Brady Chapel continue to raise funds for future restoration phases. These improvements include exterior repairs to the roof, windows, and doors, along with interior restoration such as masonry repairs, pew and woodwork refinishing, updated flooring, enhanced ADA accessibility, and the addition of climate control systems to help reduce humidity and protect historic materials.

“Community support is vital to preserving the Brady Chapel,” said Anglesey. “Our hope is that, through these restoration efforts, the Chapel will be available for more frequent use and allow future generations to enjoy its historic value.”

