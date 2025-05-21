Pocatello buzzing for National Pollinator Week, starting June 17th

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Friends of Edson Fichter Nature Area and members of the National Pollinator Pathways Organization are hosting a week of events in June celebrating Pocatello's pollinators.

The events during National Pollinator Week will highlight all of the insects and animals that help plants reproduce and grow, and teach people how to grow their own pollinator-friendly gardens, while stoking appreciation of all the things pollinators do for people.

"Without pollinators, we wouldn't have most of the food we eat every day. Insects are going through a really large decline. And so whatever we can do to help pollinators is really important," said Hannah Clawson of the Friends of Edson Fitcher Nature Area.

The National Pollinator Week events will start on June 17th.