Center Street underpass construction project set to begin January 2026

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The final phase of the Center Street Underpass construction project is set to begin in January 2026. This phase will include the installation of shoring and the placement of a pedestrian bridge spanning Center Street.

Following a comprehensive construction review and the required approvals from Union Pacific Railroad, the City of Pocatello has decided to delay construction until 2026. The intent behind this decision is to minimize disruptions to Historic Downtown businesses, particularly during the important summer and winter retail seasons. The revised timeline also allows the contractor sufficient time to secure the necessary materials and allow crews to place concrete during more favorable weather conditions.

Originally constructed in 1943, the Center Street Underpass replaced an elevated viaduct to improve east-west connectivity in Pocatello. In the past year, the City has completed several key infrastructure improvements, including replacement of the waterline beneath the underpass, repairs and preservation of the abutments, and installation of a storm line and manhole to alleviate flooding issues

The City of Pocatello appreciates the continued patience and support of the community and local businesses as work progresses on this important infrastructure project.