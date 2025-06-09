Pocatello to host Town Hall on fireworks safety

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and the City Council are holding a Town Hall meeting near the end of June to discuss fireworks safety and enforcement. The discussion comes as the region prepares for the upcoming July festivities, including Independence Day and Pioneer Day, both periods when fireworks use is common.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. It will take place in the City Council Chambers, located at 911 North 7th Avenue.

There will be a question-and-answer session for those attending. Speakers are instructed to sign up before 6 pm and will be allotted two minutes.

The Town Hall Meeting will be available the following day on the City’s YouTube channel, HERE.