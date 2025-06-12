Junior Jazz players and public invited to meet Utah Jazz player Oscar Tshiebwe

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department is excited to welcome Utah Jazz player Oscar Tshiebwe to Pocatello!

Junior Jazz players and the public are invited to a special meet-and-greet Wednesday, June 18, from 9–10 a.m. at Irving Middle School (911 N. Grant Avenue). During this FREE event, attendees will hear Tshiebwe share his journey to the NBA, ask questions about his career, and have a chance to get autographs and photos. The stop will include a short basketball clinic with Tshiebwe and the Junior Jazz Players.

Oscar Tshiebwe, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, moved to the U.S. to pursue basketball, later signing with the Indiana Mad Ants and joining the Salt Lake City Stars for the 2024–25 season.

Delta Air Lines is donating two free Jazz tickets to youth and Junior Jazz players attending the event. Game dates and ticket information to-be-determined. The first 50 youth and Junior Jazz players to RSVP will also receive a free t-shirt. To RSVP, follow the link bit.ly/JrJazzSummerTrip25.

