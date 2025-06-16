2-year-old boy camping in Uintas dies after being found in drainage channel

By Pat Reavy

MANORLANDS, Summit County (KSL) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a 2-year-old boy in the Uinta Mountains over the weekend a “tragic accident.”

The sheriff’s office received a report of a missing boy in the Manorlands area, about 50 miles east of Kamas, on Saturday at about 10:15 a.m.

“At approximately 11:15 a.m., a civilian in the area located the child unresponsive in a runoff or drainage channel near Highway 150. The child was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital in Wyoming and later transferred to a Salt Lake-area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say the boy, whose name has not been released, had been in a fifth-wheel camper trailer with family members. He was found about a mile downstream from the family’s campsite.

“At this time, there is no indication that the incident is anything other than a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Summit County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our hearts are with them as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

