One dead, one in custody, after Salt Lake City “No Kings” protest shooting

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened during Saturday night’s “No Kings” protest.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, a Utah resident who investigators believe was a bystander, was shot at the demonstration. Despite life-saving efforts from SWAT medics and Salt Lake City Fire, Ah Loo died at an area hospital, according to a report by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, who had an AR-15-style rifle and a gas mask and was injured in the incident. But police say he wasn’t the shooter.

According to a report by our Fox affiliate, Fox 13 Salt Lake City, 2 armed men wearing neon vests, identified as peacekeepers, noticed Gamboa separate from the crowd, go behind a wall, and prepare the rifle. The men confronted Gamboa, but he reportedly raised his weapon and ran into the crowd.

One of the peacekeepers opened fire, hitting both Gamboa and the victim, Ah Loo.

Gamboa was arrested and is reportedly facing a felony murder charge. The two 'peacekeepers' are reportedly cooperating with the investigation and have not been arrested.