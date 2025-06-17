Controversial proposal in Congress threatens millions of acres of western public lands

IDAHO/WYOMING (KIFI) — Up to 22 million acres of public land in Idaho and nearly 15 million acres in Wyoming could be sold off if a controversial proposal in Congress moves forward. The legislation, introduced by Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would sell BLM and Forest Service Land across 11 states to reduce the national deficit.

“This is President Trump’s agenda: cut the Green New Scam, reduce the deficit, and unleash American energy,” said Chairman Lee in a press release earlier this month. “We’re cutting billions in unused Biden-era climate slush funds, opening up energy and resource development, turning federal liabilities into taxpayer value, while making housing more affordable for hardworking American families. This is how we make government smaller, freer, and work for Americans.”

The proposal to Senate Republicans' budget reconciliation bill would require 2.2-3.3 million acres of public land across 11 western states to be sold off over the next five years. The legislation has gained notable backlash and concern from the Greater Yellowstone Coalition and Idaho Conservation League.

“Public lands belong to all Americans and are vitally important to the communities of Greater Yellowstone and other iconic western landscapes,” said Greater Yellowstone Coalition Executive Director Scott Christensen. “Our national public lands are not a luxury, they’re our legacy. These are outdoor spaces that connect us to each other, fuel the economies of western states, and provide clean drinking water to millions of Americans downstream. Once these lands are sold off, they’re gone forever.”

The Wilderness Society, a group organized in 1935 to permanently protect America's public lands, has created the following chart to illustrate the total amount of land that would be for sale in each state.

For the Wilderness Society's interactive map of the potential lands that could be sold, click HERE.

Chairman Lee has indicated that the sale of land would "unlock underutilized federal land for affordable housing."

In an interview with Idaho News 6, Justin Hayes, Executive Director of the Idaho Conservation League expressed his concerns over the potential sale, stating "You'll lose access to these areas that you have taken your family to for years and so it's really about keeping these public lands that we all treasure in public hands."

The Idaho Conservation League and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition are urging residents in Idaho and Wyoming to contact their representatives and ask them to oppose the proposal as lawmakers continue to negotiate the budget package.