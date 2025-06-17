Rexburg Police host annual special needs lunch, building community connections

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Dozens joined the special needs lunch at Potter Park in Rexburg, hosted by the Rexburg Police Department. Those who came out got to eat hot dogs with cops, ride in golf carts, and a fan favorite was getting to drive a Segway.

Juan Leyva of Rexburg attended the event with a group. When asked what he thought of the event, he said, "I think hanging out with them, talking to them, getting to know them." That was the goal of the Rexburg police department; they wanted to get to know the people in the area with special needs.

The Rexburg police department says they host this every year, and it's a great way to serve the community.

"The biggest thing, I think, is just that they know us. They know that we're here for them. We're willing to help them. We interact with them. I think just having that connection, knowing that they have the support from us and that we understand, and what needs they have. So it's it's not only for them, but it's also for us as officers," said Chief Joshua Rhodes.

A lot of the attendees told local news 8 they had so much fun at this event that they plan to do it again in the years to come.