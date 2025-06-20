Houston Tennis Association Serves Up $30,000 in Scholarships to 18 Rising Stars

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 20, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city where opportunity often matches ambition, the Houston Tennis Association (HTA) continues to ace its mission—on and off the court. This summer, HTA proudly awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to 18 exceptional Houston-area high school graduates, proving once again that tennis isn’t just a sport—it’s a launchpad for life. These young achievers, hailing from schools across Greater Houston, weren’t just selected for their prowess with a racket. They stood out for their academic excellence, community service, and commitment to tennis through high school varsity teams, USTA tournaments, and participation in the National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) programs. With scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, these future leaders are headed to a prestigious lineup of institutions—from Princeton and Columbia to Texas A&M and the University of Houston.

A Grand Slam of Giving This remarkable investment in youth is made possible by a diverse and generous lineup of supporters. Alongside HTA’s core funding, contributions poured in from the Steve Wolford Memorial Scholarship Fund, the Grasselli Foundation-Harry Fowler Scholarship Fund, the Harriett Hulbert Memorial, and the West Houston Ladies Tennis Association. Additional support came from the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship, the World Oil Tennis Tournament, and a host of memorial and honorary scholarships celebrating the legacy of Houston’s tennis champions past and present. Among the recipients: • Lukas Silbernagel, Stratford High School, headed to Princeton University • Erin Baumeister, Incarnate Word Academy, bound for Rice University • Audrey Huynh, Clements High School, attending Texas A&M • Adrian Guzman, Eisenhower High School, starting at Lone Star College From powerhouse public schools to private academies, the scholarship winners reflect the dynamic diversity of the Houston metroplex—proving that talent, drive, and opportunity know no zip code.

A Legacy of Impact Since launching its scholarship program in 1992, HTA has awarded over $476,000 to deserving student-athletes. That’s nearly half a million dollars fueling dreams, breaking financial barriers, and reinforcing HTA’s belief that tennis is a gateway not only to sport but to scholarship and success. Recognized as the 2023 USTA Texas Community Tennis Association of the Year and the 2011 USTA National Community Tennis Association of the Year, HTA has been a beacon of excellence since its founding in 1951. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3), it is committed to expanding the game’s reach to every corner of the community, with programming that uplifts youth, celebrates health, and strengthens education.

Game, Set, Match – For the Future At a time when students face mounting costs and pressure to compete on global stages, HTA’s scholarship program is more than a financial boost—it’s a vote of confidence. It tells Houston’s youth that their efforts matter, that community has their back, and that the love of the game can lead to life-changing possibilities. For more information about the Houston Tennis Association and how to support or participate in its programs, visit houstontennis.org or call 281-580-8313.

