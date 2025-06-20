Massive lava fountains erupt in episode 26 at Kīlauea

By KITV Web Staff

KILAUEA, Hawai’i (KITV) — A new eruption at Kīlauea’s Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, known as Episode 26, began around 1:40 a.m. on June 20, 2025.

Lava fountains erupted from the north vent, shooting over 1,000 feet into the air. Lava flows started soon after and continue to spread from the vent area.

Before the eruption, small bursts of lava and spattering were seen around 11:26 p.m Thursday. These became stronger until sustained lava fountaining began at 1:40 a.m. Seismic activity and ground changes confirmed the eruption’s intensity.

Ash from the eruption has been seen rising up to 20,000 feet. Winds are pushing the ash toward the Kau District and areas near Highway 11, including Pāhala and Wood Valley. The National Weather Service says ash may continue to fall in these areas, and repeated bursts could lead to a heavier buildup.

Ash can irritate the eyes and lungs, so people—especially those with breathing issues—should take precautions and avoid exposure. This is the 26th eruption episode since late December, and previous ones have typically lasted less than a day.

