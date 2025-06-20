Officials provide advice, tips for anyone going to the Panthers parade Sunday

By Ari Hait

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WPBF) — City officials in Fort Lauderdale have some advice for anyone who plans to attend the parade and rally for the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers Sunday.

The parade begins at noon and will follow the same route it did last year down A1A.

“We are ready to ensure that it is safe, fun, and memorable for everyone,” said City Commissioner Steven Glassman.

But there are some things people need to know before they go.

Fire Chief Stephen Gollan reminded fans that hockey jerseys are designed for the ice and not for temperatures soaring near triple digits.

“Please be prepared, dress lightly, bring your swimsuit, enjoy our beautiful ocean,” Gollan said. “And take the time to cool down in the shade whenever you possibly can.”

Gollan said there will be hydration stations offering water throughout the parade route but still encouraged people to bring their own water and sunscreen.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz advised people to arrive early and consider alternative travel options other than driving.

He said parking will be extremely limited and suggested using a train, a rideshare, or a water taxi.

As for the crowd, Schultz said he expected it to be at last as many as the 200,000 people who attended last year in the rain.

He said being in a crowd of that size can be problematic.

“We encourage all attendees, as always, see something, say something,” Schultz said. “You’ll see we’ll have a marked increase in uniform presence of first responders.”

Schultz suggested people leave expensive jewelry at home and keep other valuables like a wallet or cell phone in your purse or front pocket.

