Sammy Sosa welcomed back to Wrigley Field for first time in 21 years

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Former Cubs great Sammy Sosa, who once was the face of Chicago’s Friendly Confines, made his long-anticipated return to the place he used to hit towering home runs and flash his big smile.

Slammin’ Sammy, as he was affectionately called, is remembered from when he and Mark McGwire captivated the nation in 1998 as the pair battled to break Roger Maris’ longstanding single-season home run record. Sosa – who won National League MVP honors that year – finished with 66 home runs and McGwire – who hit 70 homers to set the mark at the time – both later became embroiled in allegations of steroid use.

Sosa, a fan favorite whose sprints to his usual right field position ahead of first pitch brought joy and cheers to those sitting in the bleachers, had remained away from Wrigley Field since 2004, when, after 13 seasons, the slugger’s diminishing performances led to a falling out with the organization and his previously adoring fans.

Those hard feelings have all but disappeared judging by the scenes that played out on Friday.

During the Cubs’ home game against the Seattle Mariners, a tribute video highlighting the accomplishments of the renowned No. 21 was played on Wrigley’s video board after the second inning. There was a buzz as the crowd stood and applauded the former Cub. In a suite overlooking the field, Sosa stepped forward to acknowledge the warm welcome and blew kisses, his famous celebration after going yard, and waved to those in attendance. A fan held up high a handmade sign with drawn hearts that read, “Welcome Home Sammy.”

The sunny afternoon on Chicago’s North Side looked like a near-perfect setting for the anticipated homecoming, with Sosa calling the reception “amazing” while speaking with the Marquee Sports Network broadcasters.

“I am glad to be back,” he said with a smile.

Sosa, now 56, remains the organization’s all-time home runs leader (545) and hit 609 homers throughout his 18 seasons with the Cubs, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

In late 2024, Sosa released a statement apologizing for his mistakes, appearing to allude to performance-enhancing substance use. Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, in response, said, “We are all ready to move forward together,” and invited him to the annual Cubs Convention held in January. The former outfielder was given a raucous standing ovation by fans when he was introduced at the event.

A month later, Sosa donned his famous No. 21 when he took part as a guest instructor during the club’s spring training.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Cubs manager Greg Counsell recalled why Sosa was so popular in Chicago aside from the Dominican’s on-the-field feats, calling him a “true entertainer.”

Counsell said he admired Sosa for his ability to delight crowds.

“It’s fun that he’s back. It’s great for our fans,” he said. “They spent a lot of time enjoying Sammy’s great performances on the field – entertaining baseball fans – so to have him back – it’s a lot of fun.”

Sosa, along with former first baseman Derrek Lee, are to be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame later this year.

