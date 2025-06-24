Produce truck rollover blocks traffic on Highway 26; No injuries reported

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Semi-truck rollover is blocking traffic along milepost 390 of Highway 26, near the Palisades Reservoir. The accident happened around 1:59 PM on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and is expected to cause delays for several hours.

The driver of the semi-truck escaped without injuries. However, one eastbound lane is currently closed as crews work to remove the overturned vehicle.

According to Swan Valley Fire Chief Travis Crystal, the truck was hauling produce, so there is no risk of hazardous material spills. While the exact cause of the single-vehicle rollover crash is still under investigation, Crystal suspects that speed may have been a contributing factor.

The accident remains under investigation. Watch for alerts on traffic delays and construction at https://511.idaho.gov/#:Alerts.