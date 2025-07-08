Skip to Content
News

New SRO funding bolsters student safety for District 25 and 20 Other Idaho school districts

MGN
By
today at 1:59 PM
Published 2:04 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Nearly two dozen districts, including Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, are receiving new grant funding to boost student safety with School Resource Officers (SROs).

Thanks to the Idaho Legislature and the Millennium Fund, 21 local education agencies (LEAs) across the state will benefit. 12 of these LEAs are getting their first-ever SROs, with funding secured for three years.

“This funding means that additional districts and charters will receive resources to support a position that brings valuable peace of mind to parents, staff and students,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “Whether our SROs are reinforcing security efforts, being another positive role model or serving as a trusted adult for students, their presence benefits our school communities in so many positive ways.”

Districts applying for the funding demonstrated a strong commitment to collaboration, providing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with their local law enforcement agency and a letter of intent outlining the SRO's qualifications and training.

The awarded districts and charters are:

Alturas AcademyBoise Independent School District
Cassia County School DistrictCanyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA)
Council School DistrictEmmett Independent School District
Gem Prep: MeridianGooding School District
Hagerman Joint School DistrictHayden Canyon Charter School
Heritage Community Charter SchoolHighland Joint School District
Kimberly School DistrictKootenai Joint School District
Lewiston Independent School DistrictMarsing School District
New Plymouth School DistrictPayette Joint School District
Pocatello-Chubbuck School DistrictThomas Jefferson Charter School
Weiser School District 

To receive funding, applicants were asked to provide an MOU created between the district and their local law enforcement agency, as well as a letter of intent stating potential applicants’ qualifications and training for the position.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content