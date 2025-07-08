New SRO funding bolsters student safety for District 25 and 20 Other Idaho school districts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Nearly two dozen districts, including Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, are receiving new grant funding to boost student safety with School Resource Officers (SROs).

Thanks to the Idaho Legislature and the Millennium Fund, 21 local education agencies (LEAs) across the state will benefit. 12 of these LEAs are getting their first-ever SROs, with funding secured for three years.

“This funding means that additional districts and charters will receive resources to support a position that brings valuable peace of mind to parents, staff and students,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “Whether our SROs are reinforcing security efforts, being another positive role model or serving as a trusted adult for students, their presence benefits our school communities in so many positive ways.”

Districts applying for the funding demonstrated a strong commitment to collaboration, providing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with their local law enforcement agency and a letter of intent outlining the SRO's qualifications and training.

The awarded districts and charters are:

Alturas Academy Boise Independent School District Cassia County School District Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA) Council School District Emmett Independent School District Gem Prep: Meridian Gooding School District Hagerman Joint School District Hayden Canyon Charter School Heritage Community Charter School Highland Joint School District Kimberly School District Kootenai Joint School District Lewiston Independent School District Marsing School District New Plymouth School District Payette Joint School District Pocatello-Chubbuck School District Thomas Jefferson Charter School Weiser School District

To receive funding, applicants were asked to provide an MOU created between the district and their local law enforcement agency, as well as a letter of intent stating potential applicants’ qualifications and training for the position.