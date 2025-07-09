Skip to Content
Local artist to perform at ISU Quad and Goody’s to benefit Family Services Alliance

Dawson Moon
By
today at 3:39 PM
Published 4:22 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Tomorrow night, Goody's in Pocatello is hosting an event for a great cause, featuring music and delicious food. Pocatello's singer-songwriter, Dawson Moon, will kick off the evening with a performance on the Idaho State University (ISU) quad from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

The music continues at Goody's with an after-party starting at 7:30 PM, hosted by the Southeast Idaho Task Force on Domestic and Sexual Violence. This event will include raffles and other activities, with all proceeds benefiting the Family Services Alliance.

Bannock County Coroner, Torey Danner, a key organizer of the event, says the Task Force on Domestic and Sexual Violence wanted to help raise funds for a fantastic organization that plays a critical role in our community. "The Family Services Alliance is there anytime, day or night, to help people navigate some of the worst circumstances in their lives," said Danner.

Admission to both events is free. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy Goody's food, purchase raffle tickets, or make direct donations to the Family Services Alliance to support their work.

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

