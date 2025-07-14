Idaho approves funding for Next Generation 911 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho is taking a major leap into the future of emergency services with the approved funding for Next Generation 911 (NG911). The program will replace decades-old analog infrastructure with a cutting-edge digital system, modernizing the state's emergency response and connecting all 911 call centers statewide through a secure network.

Idaho now stands alongside nearly every other state and U.S. territory in embracing NG911. With the new system, you won't just be able to make a voice call. 911 centers will be able to receive:

Text messages

Photos and videos

Real-time location data : Pinpointing a caller's precise location within seconds, even down to a specific room in a large building.

: Pinpointing a caller's precise location within seconds, even down to a specific room in a large building. Live call transcription: Allowing dispatchers to give more accurate, exact caller information to responding officers.

NG911 is also built to handle call surges during disasters. If one 911 center is overwhelmed or goes down, another center can easily take over its calls.

“We are proud to have been part of the process in developing a strategy to bring Next Generation 911 to Idaho,” stated IPSCC Chairman and Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech. “This transition will save lives and strengthen the connection between 911 callers and our law enforcement, fire, and EMS teams. It’s a major step forward in ensuring every Idahoan has access to fast, reliable emergency response.”

Funding and rollout

The Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission (IPSCC) approved grant funding to move forward with the implementation of Next Generation 911 earlier this month, paving the way for a phased rollout and implementation of the program in all participating counties in the months ahead.

The $15 million transition is being funded through the Emergency Communications Grant Fee, paid through a 25-cent surcharge on phone bills. 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties will participate in the grant program.

To ensure seamless integration and optimal performance, IPSCC also approved a separate $1.33 million grant to bolster Geographic Information System (GIS) projects across Idaho communities. This funding will establish a four-person team dedicated to working directly with counties, including the 32 that currently lack a dedicated GIS professional.

IPSCC and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will also collaborate closely with counties and emergency response partners throughout the rollout, providing essential support for implementation, training, and public education.