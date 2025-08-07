Health officials confirm Measles case in Eastern Idaho

The following is an urgent news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported a case of measles in an adolescent in Eastern Idaho. The adolescent was an international traveler who was unvaccinated against measles. This child was seen by a healthcare provider for symptoms of measles and was not hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing as EIPH is working to identify more details surrounding this case.

The case has self-isolated during the contagious period and is no longer contagious. EIPH does not expect exposure to the public, outside of household contacts who are currently being monitored for potential infection.

Measles is a serious, highly contagious disease. The virus can easily spread through the air and can survive in the air up to two hours after an infected individual has left. About one in five unvaccinated people in the United States who have measles is hospitalized. Individuals who have received the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles in the past, or are born before 1957 are considered immune to the measles virus.

If you suspect that you or someone in your family has measles, it is important to stay home to prevent the spread of measles to others.

“Typical initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after those symptoms, a characteristic rash appears,” said Rachel Mugleston, RN, Health Strategies Program Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health. “Measles is highly contagious and can be spread for four days before and four days after the rash appears.”

Although measles is considered a childhood disease, it can be contracted at any age. Eastern Idaho Public Health encourages everyone to check their vaccination records with their primary care provider. The best way to protect you and your family from infection is through up-to-date vaccination for measles/mumps/rubella (MMR). The measles vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after receiving two doses.

If you believe you may have been exposed to anyone with measles, contact your health care provider and monitor yourself for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Public health officials will observe those known to have been exposed to the infected individual.