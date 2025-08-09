Hundreds gather for quack-tastic fun at annual Duck Race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Snake River Greenbelt Saturday, August 9, for the 34th Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

Thousands of rubber duckies were poured into the Snake River. The crowds cheered and the kids screamed with excitement.

The funds from the Duck Race will be used to make improvements along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt and Riverwalk.

People who bought the first ten ducks to reach the end of the race won various prizes.

The Idaho Falls Rotary Club announced 2025's Duck Race winners:

Grand Prize Kia K4 car Winner: Elizabeth Galicia

1st Prize ICCU Polaris ATV: Rob Erickson

The Gun Shop - Seekins Precision Havak gun: Joshua Worrell

Two Season Passes - Idaho Falls Golf Course: Mike Bowcutt

Weber Grill from Rockwell Homes: Trish Crockett and they are donating the grill to the Habitat for Humanity

“Garden in the Woods” painting from Diane Hill: Penny Rockhill

Eastern Idaho State Fair 4 grandstand tickets to all events: Danny Gray

Dining Package #1: Tayt Gray

Downtown Package: Jay Rollins

$1000 Sam’s Club gift certificate: Alison Young

Driftwood $1000 value for 3 night stay: Alexis Chaffin